Greene (shoulder) said Monday that he expects to return from the 15-day injured list this weekend to make a start during the Reds' series in St. Louis, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene looks like he's ready to rejoin the Reds after he made his third rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He was lifted after just three innings, but he built up to 66 pitches and struck out five while allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk. The Reds likely won't push Greene far beyond the 75-to-85-pitch range when he presumably rejoins the big-league rotation this weekend, but he shouldn't face many restrictions in his subsequent starts.