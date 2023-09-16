Greene did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

Greene was well on his way to finishing six scoreless innings in line for the win, but a two-out three-run home run by Pete Alonso tied the game for the Mets and sent Greene to the showers. Prior to Alonso's homer, Greene had gone 17 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and his six strikeouts lifted his total to 129 in 97 innings for a K:9 of 12.0. His next start is tentatively scheduled to take place at home against the Twins.