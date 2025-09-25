Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that he's discussed with Greene the possibility of pitching out of the bullpen during Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene threw 96 pitches over six innings in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Pirates, so he would be pitching on three days' rest Sunday and would be making his first-ever relief appearance. Francona said that Greene is "open" to the idea, though it will ultimately come down to how the righty feels Sunday and also whether the Reds still have something to play for.