Reds' Hunter Greene: Out for season with elbow injury
Greene has been shut down for the season with a sprained UCL in his right elbow.
For the moment, Greene appears to have avoided an injury serious enough for him to require Tommy John surgery, though the injury nevertheless seems to be a significant one. He will begin rehab right away and will be evaluated throughout the offseason.
