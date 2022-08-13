Greene (shoulder) played catch in the outfield ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene landed on the injured list last week due to a right shoulder strain and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but he isn't expected to require surgery after he underwent several tests. The right-hander will need to ramp up his throwing intensity before he's in the mix to rejoin the Reds' rotation.