Greene (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Saturday.
Greene landed on the injured list in early August but will return to action as the starter during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. The right-hander posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings over three rehab starts but could be on a pitch count Saturday since he tossed just 66 pitches Sunday.
