Reds' Hunter Greene: Roughed up Saturday
Greene lasted just three innings in his start Saturday for Low-A Dayton and gave up five runs on five hits and walk while striking out three.
After striking out a career-high 10 batters in his last outing July 2, Greene took a step back Saturday in what was his shortest outing since early May. It was at least encouraging that in a poor start, Greene only issued one free pass and allowed two extra-base hits. Greene is now sitting on a 4.69 ERA and 80:20 K:BB over 63.1 innings at Dayton, numbers that look more impressive after accounting for the fact that he's just 18 years old.
