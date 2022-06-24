Greene (3-8) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

Greene served up three long balls, which accounted for five of his earned runs. He also struggled to miss bats, inducing just eight swinging strikes across 98 total pitches. It's understandable that Greene struggled against one of the better lineups in the league, but he remains very inconsistent. Across his last six starts, he's allowed four or more earned runs four times but allowed only one run across 12 innings combined between the other two outings. Greene has a 5.66 ERA and 88:30 K:BB across 70 frames on the season.