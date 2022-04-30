Greene (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out six and walked four.

The final line wasn't all that bad for a Coors Field start, but Greene's velocity remained well down from his first few outings, even with two days of extra rest. Per Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Greene averaged 96.7 mph on his fastball Friday. "Trying to keep that in perspective in the days that I do have 100-plus in the tank. Those are the days that are fun," Greene told the Enquirer. "The days like [Friday], you go out there and try to keep hitters off balance and you just try to put your team in a good position to win." The Reds were adamant after his last start that there was no injury concern with Greene.