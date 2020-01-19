Reds' Hunter Greene: Set to throw next week
Greene (elbow) is scheduled to begin a throwing program next week, Keenan Singleton of ABC 9 Cincinnati reports.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, Greene sat out the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. Though Greene was viewed as a potential two-way player coming out of high school, the Reds have thus far chosen to develop the right-hander exclusively as a pitcher. Expect Cincinnati to thus take every precaution with the 20-year-old as he ramps up his throwing program, with Greene unlikely to debut at affiliated ball until around midseason at the soonest.
