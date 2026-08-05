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Reds' Hunter Greene: Shelved to injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cincinnati placed Greene on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness on Wednesday, retroactive to August 2.

Greene, who made his season debut on July 4, has made just five starts this season and will now make his second stint on the IL. The 26-year-old missed the first half of the regular season due to surgery on his throwing elbow and is now battling another issue on his other elbow. Through 27.2 innings this campaign, Greene owns a 2-2 record, 6.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB. The Reds recalled Luis Mey to replace Greene on the 26-man roster.

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