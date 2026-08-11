Reds' Hunter Greene: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Reds transferred Greene (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Greene is out for the remainder of the 2026 season and will soon undergo surgery to repair a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, which will keep him on the shelf for most or all of the 2027 campaign. The 27-year-old opened the current season on the IL after requiring a procedure in the spring to remove bone chips from his elbow and ended up making just five starts for the Reds, logging a 6.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB across 27.2 innings.