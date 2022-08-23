Greene (shoulder) is expected to throw another bullpen session Wednesday before facing hitters in live batting practice Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene checked out fine after a 25-pitch side session Sunday, his first mound work since he landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 5. Manager David Bell has said that Greene will require between one and three rehab starts in the minors prior to being activated from the IL, so he's most likely trending toward a mid-to-late September return. The shoulder injury came at an inconvenient time for Greene, who had been magnificent over his most recent four starts with the Reds (2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 29:8 K:BB in 23.1 innings).