Greene (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start one of the two games during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene made three rehab starts in September and posted a 2.57 ERA, 15:2 K:BB and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. He built up to 66 pitches over three innings during his most recent outing and will likely be on some sort of pitch count during Saturday's start against St. Louis. The Reds haven't yet announced which game of the doubleheader the right-hander will start, but his activation is imminent.