Reds' Hunter Greene: 'Slim chance' of return this season

Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that there's "probably a slim chance" Greene (elbow) pitches again this season, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene felt discomfort in his right elbow during a bullpen session Tuesday and was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. He will receive a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday before more is known about the hurler's long-term prognosis. Greene didn't make his 2026 debut until early July following surgery in March to have bone chips removed from his right elbow, and he also had Tommy John surgery back in 2019. It's unclear whether another operation is possible, but even if Greene is prescribed rest, he can be dropped in redraft leagues.