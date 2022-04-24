Greene won't make his scheduled turn through the rotation Thursday against the Padres, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds have a scheduled off day Monday, so Tyler Mahle will be bumped up a day in the rotation to start Thursday. Greene's fastball was down 4-5 mph during his last start Friday, but there's no injury concern despite being bumped back in the rotation. The rookie right-hander has a 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings through three starts and could still start Friday against the Rockies.