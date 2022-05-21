Greene did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

There were no signs of fatigue after Greene threw a career-high 118 pitches in his previous outing -- a 7.1-inning no-hit loss to Pittsburgh -- as the right-hander was hitting triple digits and shut down Toronto's high-powered offense. He got himself out of a jam in the sixth inning after a Mike Moustakas error extended the frame. Greene sits at 1-6 and will be battling uphill all season long on this team, but the growth he's shown lately is highly encouraging.