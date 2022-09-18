Greene allowed four hits and struck out 11 over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Greene went step-for-step with Jose Quintana over the first six frames of this game. Greene missed over six weeks with a shoulder injury. He threw 58 of 81 pitches for strikes in his return and looks to be in dominant form once again. He has a 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 138:41 K:BB through 108.2 innings across 21 starts this year. The rookie right-hander will likely get two or three more starts this year, with his next projected to come against Milwaukee next week.