Reds' Hunter Greene: Strikes out 12 in Friday's win

Greene (1-1) earned the win against the Cubs on Friday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out 12 across seven innings.

Greene was roughed up for eight runs in his 2026 debut against the Orioles this past Saturday, but he looked like his old self in Friday's home game. He struck out the side in the sixth inning and limited the Cubs to just four baserunners, and his 12 punchouts were tied for the second-most in his major-league career, the fourth time he's reached that mark. Friday was Greene's last outing before the All-Star break, but his return to the rotation is key for a Reds team looking to make a late playoff push for the second half of the 2026 season.