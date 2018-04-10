Greene went three innings in his debut with Low-A Dayton, striking out eight batters while allowing two runs, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

Greene was able to light up the radar in all three innings, reaching 100 mph in each inning while working in the 96-100 mph range. He was able to record a number of strikeouts with a slider that was clocked between 85-89 mph.

