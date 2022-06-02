Greene (2-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and zero walks over 3.2 innings against Boston. He struck out eight.
After striking out seven and allowing just one baserunner through the first three innings, the rookie got into trouble in the fourth after the first four batters of the inning reached safely. Eventually, all four of those baserunners would come around to score, setting Greene up for his seventh loss of the season. Across 10 starts and 48 innings, the right-hander has 64 strikeouts, but he's allowed 15 home runs and sports a 6.19 ERA.
