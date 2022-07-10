Greene did not factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out nine.

Greene hurled 114 pitches in the outing, four short of the career-high 118 he tossed May 15 against Pittsburgh. The rookie was throwing heat Saturday -- per MLB Pipeline, 38 of his offerings clocked in at 100 mph or above, the second most of any pitcher in the Statcast era. Unfortunately for Greene, the Reds offense couldn't get much going against Tampa Bay until late in the game, and he had to settle for a no-decision. Greene has had his ups and downs in his first big-league campaign, but he has certainly flashed big potential, especially in terms of his ability to miss bats. He's tied for 10th in the majors with 107 strikeouts overall and ranks fourth among qualified starters with an 11.3 K/9.