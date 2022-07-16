Greene (3-11) took the loss during Friday's 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

St. Louis jumped on Greene early with two runs on four baserunners in the first inning, and Greene surrendered additional runs in the second and fourth on limited baserunners. He departed at the conclusion of the fifth with the game at 4-3 but Cincinnati was unable to rally as the 22-year-old is one of three pitchers with double digit losses in the season's first half. The electric rookie concludes the first half with a 5.78 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 113 strikeouts in 18 starts.