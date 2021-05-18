Greene was named the Double-A South Player of the Week after he posted a 1.64 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 11 innings over his last two starts with Chattanooga.

Despite sitting out the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery and then not pitching in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season, Greene hasn't missed a beat in his return to competitive action. Through his first three outings at Chattanooga, Greene has used his blazing triple-digit fastball to rack up 25 strikeouts while holding hitters to a .143 average over 16 innings. The 21-year-old right-hander looks to be neck and neck with Double-A rotation mate Nick Lodolo as the best pitching prospect in Cincinnati's organization.