Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This is potentially pretty serious, especially considering Greene's youth and prior injury history. With just two months left in the regular season, it's possible this is even a season ender, although we don't have a timetable yet. Greene had been pretty dialed in of late, logging a 2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 23.1 innings over his last four starts.