Greene is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Both of Cincinnati's top pitching prospects are slated to make their spring debuts in this one, as Nick Lodolo is expected to come in sometime after Greene exits. Greene's fastball velocity is reportedly all the way back to pre-surgery levels, so developing his offspeed pitches and his command will be the top areas of focus this year for the young fireballer.