Greene was dominant in his two-inning intrasquad outing Tuesday, yielding an infield single and hitting a batter while striking out three, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Cooper clocked Greene's fastball in the 95-to-99 mile-per-hour range and relayed that the right-hander induced eight swings and misses with his 31 pitches. Greene, who is also regarded as a plus power hitter, still needs to further refine his secondary offerings, but the 19-year-old has thus far justified the hype he has received since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 first-year player draft.