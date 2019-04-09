Reds' Hunter Greene: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Greene underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The procedure had been scheduled earlier in the month after Greene suffered a setback while recovering from an elbow strain. He won't get back to game action until the middle of the 2020 season.
