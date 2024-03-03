Greene allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rockies.

Greene walked two batters for a second straight Cactus League appearance and has allowed four free passes in 4.2 innings. Cincinnati manager David Bell made note of the control issues to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "In spring training, he continues to work on things," Bell said. "Too many balls right now, he's walking a few. He's got to work towards cleaning that up." The manager added that Greene isn't missing by much and pitchers honing in during spring training is all part of the process.