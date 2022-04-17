Greene (1-1) took the loss Saturday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Greene went toe-to-toe with Julio Urias and the Dodgers through five innings but faltered in the sixth when he surrendered a two-run shot to Trea Turner. The electric 22-year-old has displayed significant upside with a combined 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched as he regularly tops 100 MPH on the radar gun. Greene is currently slated to pitch next against the Cardinals on Friday.

