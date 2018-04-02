Reds' Hunter Greene: Will make Low-A debut next week
Greene will make his Low-A debut for Dayton on Monday, April 9, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. This is ahead of the Reds' original schedule for Greene. "Just looking at what he's accomplished this offseason and what his throwing program looked like to accomplish that, we wanted to get him out under the lights in front of the fans and take advantage of the fact that he's pretty sharp right now," Reds senior director of player development Jeff Graupe said.
Greene turned heads with his performances on the back fields in spring training, so instead of him toiling in extended spring training in Arizona, Greene will make the jump up to full-season ball. He will have some form of season-long workload limit this year, though the Reds haven't specified what that will be -- only that it will be based on total pitches thrown, not innings.
