Reds' Hunter Greene: Will only pitch to begin season
Reds senior director of player development Jeff Graupe said Wednesday that Greene will be used exclusively as a pitcher early on at Low-A Dayton, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. However, Graupe noted the organization isn't "closing the door on developing [Greene] offensively."
At least for the time being, it looks like Greene and the other two-way player (the Rays' Brendan McKay) selected in the top five of the 2017 first-year player draft will follow opposite development tracks, with McKay prepared to see most of his action at first base during his first year of full-season ball. In Greene's case, it's not surprising the perennially pitching-starved Reds are more interested in seeing what he can do on the mound, where his 6-foot-4 frame and upper-90s fastball could make him a staff headliner at his peak. The right-hander's main focus this season will likely be in improving his secondary offerings, so expect some growing pains as the 18-year-old experiments with his repertoire.
More News
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...