Reds senior director of player development Jeff Graupe said Wednesday that Greene will be used exclusively as a pitcher early on at Low-A Dayton, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. However, Graupe noted the organization isn't "closing the door on developing [Greene] offensively."

At least for the time being, it looks like Greene and the other two-way player (the Rays' Brendan McKay) selected in the top five of the 2017 first-year player draft will follow opposite development tracks, with McKay prepared to see most of his action at first base during his first year of full-season ball. In Greene's case, it's not surprising the perennially pitching-starved Reds are more interested in seeing what he can do on the mound, where his 6-foot-4 frame and upper-90s fastball could make him a staff headliner at his peak. The right-hander's main focus this season will likely be in improving his secondary offerings, so expect some growing pains as the 18-year-old experiments with his repertoire.