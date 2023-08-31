Cincinnati claimed Renfroe off waivers from the Angels on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and four total RBI in his final game with the Angels on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The 31-year-old brings an established power stroke to the Reds' lineup, whether at DH or in the corner outfield, as they aim to reach the playoffs for just the second time in the last 10 years. Their other postseason appearance in that span was during the COVID-affected 2020 campaign. Also adding Harrison Bader on a waiver claim from the Yankees, the Reds are suddenly much more dangerous against left-handed pitching opponents.