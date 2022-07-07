Strickland gave up a run on two hits in an inning of relief to blow his second save of the season in Wednesday's 8-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Tasked with protecting a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Strickland instead gave up a run-scoring double to Starling Marte to send the game to extras, when Dauri Moreta completely imploded. Strickland has blown his last two save chances and has a 5.34 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 26:18 K:BB through 28.2 innings on the year, but Cincinnati doesn't have a clear alternative for closing situations at the moment.