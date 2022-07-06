Strickland (2-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Mets, pitching a perfect ninth inning without a walk or a strikeout.

The right-hander entered a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth and needed only nine pitches (seven strikes) to knife through the bottom of the Mets' order. Strickland then got rewarded when Mike Moustakas brought home Tommy Pham with a sacrifice fly in the Reds' half of the frame. Strickland has two wins and two saves in his last four appearances, but the other win came as a result of a blown save. Despite his current assignment as Cincinnati's closer, his job security seems very low -- he carries a 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through nine innings since the beginning of June, and that ERA doesn't account for three unearned runs.