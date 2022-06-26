Manager David Bell intimated Sunday that Strickland is the Reds' preferred closing option, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Hunter is definitely somebody that likes [closing games]," Bell said. "He thrives on it. In some ways, I think the bigger the situation, the better pitcher he's going to be. It may not always be the ninth, but I'm definitely aware of that and it works in his favor to keep getting those opportunities."

Alexis Diaz (biceps) and Tony Santillan (back) recently joined Lucas Sims (back) on the injured list, with their absences thrusting Strickland into a more prominent role out of necessity. Strickland, who claimed the Reds' most recent save chance in Friday's win over the Giants, looks like he could operate as the team's primary ninth-inning option, at least until the Reds add some healthy arms back into the mix. Of the three injured relievers, Diaz looks to be the closest to a return; he threw a bullpen session Sunday and could be activated from the IL on Friday when first eligible.