Strickland struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday in the Reds' 10-2 loss to the Reds. Manager David Bell said prior to the contest that Strickland will be moved out of the closer's role and will be deployed in different scenarios as the Reds look for him to regain top form, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The role change comes after Strickland blew his fourth save of the season in Sunday's loss to the Brewers while surrendering at least one run for the fourth time in his last five appearances. Though Bell didn't formally name a new closer, Alexis Diaz is the most logical candidate to serve as the lead option in what could be a committee approach to save situations. Strickland's usage Wednesday in the final inning of a blowout loss would seem to suggest that his next few opportunities will come in low-leverage spots.