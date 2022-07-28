Strickland earned a save against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
Strickland came on in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and overcame a leadoff single to secure the save. The right-hander has picked up a save twice in the past four days after failing to record any saves through the first 23 days of July. Cincinnati doesn't have a clearly defined closer, but Strickland appears to be the leading candidate to close things out when the opportunity arises.