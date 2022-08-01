Strickland (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Monday.
Strickland left the team July 29 to tend to a personal matter, but he has rejoined the club and will be available out of the Reds' bullpen moving forward. Strickland was operating as Cincinnati's close when he landed on the bereavement list, so chances are he will reclaim that role.
More News
-
Reds' Hunter Strickland: Lands on bereavement list•
-
Reds' Hunter Strickland: Picks up save Wednesday•
-
Reds' Hunter Strickland: Earns fifth save•
-
Reds' Hunter Strickland: Serves up three-run blast•
-
Reds' Hunter Strickland: Blows second save•
-
Reds' Hunter Strickland: Collects second win Tuesday•