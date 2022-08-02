Strickland earned the save over the Marlins on Monday, pitching one inning and allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Strickland was activated from the bereavement list early Monday and was immediately thrust back into closing duties. He came on in the ninth inning with the Reds holding a 3-0 lead and quickly ran into trouble, allowing each of the first two batters he faced to reach base. However, Strickland struck out the following two hitters before allowing a run-scoring single, and he was able to close out the contest on a flyout. The veteran has seven saves on the season, and he appears to be manager David Bell's closer of choice in spite of an unsettling 5.79 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.