Strickland allowed three runs on three hits -- including a home run -- over one inning Saturday against the Cardinals. He did not record a strikeout.

Lars Nootbaar turned the game into a laugher with his three-run shot off Strickland in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old Strickland remains tied for the team lead in saves with four, but he now has a 5.40 ERA and 1.65 WHIP this season. Manager David Bell figures to turn to Alexis Diaz and other younger players for saves more in the second half.