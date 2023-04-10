Gibaut struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Phillies.

Gibaut has earned two holds early in 2023, but he was charged with a blown save during Saturday's appearance against the Phillies. However, he got a save chance during Sunday's series finale since the Reds mounted a late-game comeback. Alexis Diaz still figures to be the favorite for ninth-inning work in Cincinnati, but he gave up three earned runs Saturday against Philadelphia. However, Gibaut's recent usage suggests that he has some trust in high-leverage situations.