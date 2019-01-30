Reds' Ian Krol: Reaches minors deal with Cincinnati
Krol agreed Wednesday with the Reds on a minor-league contract.
Krol made one relief appearance for the Angels in 2018 but otherwise pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level between Salt Lake and Las Vegas, logging a 2.72 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 56.1 innings. His deal includes an invite to the Reds' big-league camp, but he'll most likely be headed for Triple-A Louisville once Cactus League action draws to a close.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Better your average
Batting average is becoming less important to baseball, but it still counts the same in your...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers and 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Only the best for strikeouts
Everyone is striking out more hitters than they used to, but that doesn't mean you should be...
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...