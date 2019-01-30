Krol agreed Wednesday with the Reds on a minor-league contract.

Krol made one relief appearance for the Angels in 2018 but otherwise pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level between Salt Lake and Las Vegas, logging a 2.72 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 56.1 innings. His deal includes an invite to the Reds' big-league camp, but he'll most likely be headed for Triple-A Louisville once Cactus League action draws to a close.

More News
Our Latest Stories