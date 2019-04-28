Isabel homered twice Saturday for Double-A Chattanooga, his first multi-homer game of the season, MiLB.com reports.

Isabel had 35 homers for High-A Daytona last season and is hitting .269/.326/.577 this year. The knock on him has always been his high strikeout rate, and with a whopping 41.9% K% this season, that hasn't improved.

Our Latest Stories