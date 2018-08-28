Reds' Ibandel Isabel: Pacing minors with 34 homers

Isabel went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for High-A Daytona in its 9-6 loss to Charlotte on Monday.

The home run was Isabel's minors-leading 34th of the season, with 33 coming in the Florida State League. That total leaves Isabel one shy of matching the 68-year-old circuit record, but it hasn't been enough for Isabel to make a major push up the Reds' organizational prospect list. Isabel's advanced age for the level (23 years, two months) in addition to concerns about his contact skills (36.1 K% at High-A) and ability to play anywhere but first base are all attributes that put a damper on his long-term outlook.