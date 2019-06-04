Reds' Ivan Johnson: Grabbed by Reds in fourth round

The Reds have selected Johnson with the No. 114 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A second baseman from the junior college ranks, Johnson transferred from Georgia to Chipola and really hit this spring. He is more of a doubles hitter than a big home run threat, and should be able to stick at second base. Some evaluators even think he could handle shortstop in a pinch.

