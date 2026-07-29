Reds' Ivan Johnson: Swipes two bags in Tuesday's start

Johnson went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh in the nightcap, Johnson swiped both his bags after an eighth-inning walk as he tried to produce an insurance run in a 2-0 victory. It was only Johnson's second big-league start since making his debut for the Reds on June 30, and the hit and stolen bases were the first of his career. Edwin Arroyo has been scuffling of late, but any chance for Johnson to see more opportunities at the keystone will likely disappear once Matt McLain (calf) returns from the IL.