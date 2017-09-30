Stephens (2-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings against the Cubs.

He failed to build on the momentum from his strong outing against Boston last week, giving up a couple run-scoring hits to Kyle Schwarber, including a homer. Stephens hides the ball pretty well with his delivery, but his stuff is mediocre. While the 23-year-old should get a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training, he will need to show something more before he warrants consideration in standard formats.