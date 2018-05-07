Stephens was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

The 23-year-old will make a return trip to the big leagues after a month in the minors. He struggled in his first cup of coffee with Cincinnati, allowing two runs in his lone inning of work. His numbers in the minors weren't much better, as he produced a 5.04 ERA in five starts for the Bats. Stephens will look to bounce back in his current stint as the Reds' long reliever, replacing Kevin Shackelford on the active roster.