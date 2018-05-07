Reds' Jackson Stephens: Back in big leagues
Stephens was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
The 23-year-old will make a return trip to the big leagues after a month in the minors. He struggled in his first cup of coffee with Cincinnati, allowing two runs in his lone inning of work. His numbers in the minors weren't much better, as he produced a 5.04 ERA in five starts for the Bats. Stephens will look to bounce back in his current stint as the Reds' long reliever, replacing Kevin Shackelford on the active roster.
More News
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Back to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Returns to majors•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Optioned to minors•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Hit hard by White Sox•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Will likely see starts during spring training•
-
Reds' Jackson Stephens: Allows four runs in loss to Cubs•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...