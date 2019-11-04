Reds' Jackson Stephens: Clears waivers
Stephens cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.
Stephens pitched at least 25 innings in the big leagues in both 2017 and 2018 but did not see another opportunity in 2019. He spent the entirety of the year with Louisville, where he posted a 5.14 ERA in 84 innings.
